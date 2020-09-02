Shirley Ann Ortega, 78, of Nottingham, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Jennersville Hospital, West Grove. She was the wife of the late Tiburcio “Benny” Ortega Cabrera, Sr. Born in West Jefferson, NC she was the daughter of the late Charles and Stella Brooks Howell. Shirley was employed with Tasty Baking, Oxford retiring in 2007. She was formerly employed with Seneca Foods, Kennett Square for 27 years. She was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church, Nottingham. In our hearts she will always stay. Loved and remembered every day, happy memories silently kept. Memory is our keepsake, with which we will never part. She is survived by three sons, Benny L. Ortega, Jr. of Nottingham, Raymond Ortega and wife, Kate of Elkton, MD Donnie Ortega, Sr. of Nottingham; one daughter, Shirley Jean Ortega of Lincoln University; 7 grandchildren, Michael, Donnie, Jr. and wife, April, Brandon, Aubrey Lyn, Donald, Chris; 9 great-grandchildren, Nick, Jonathan, Jake, Kathleen, Julian, Jackson, Jamison, Jaden and Xavier; two brothers, Robert Howell of Oxford; and one sister, Irma Weaver of West Jefferson, NC. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Sue Butler. Services are private. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc, Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
.