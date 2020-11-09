1/1
Shirley Eileen Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Eileen (Godlewski) Thompson was born on November 28th, 1943 in Hartford, Connecticut to Benjamin & Elsie Godlewski. On November 4th, 2020, at 2:20pm Shirley died peacefully at home in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, at the age of 76, with her two children, Matthew Alexander and Elizabeth Eileen, close by. A woman of strong convictions, Shirley was an avid participant in local and national politics, working and volunteering for conservative political causes and campaigns of candidates she supported. She worked tirelessly on the campaigns of Congressman Joe Pitts, Senator Rick Santorum and President George W. Bush as well as countless other candidates running on a local level. She was elected as Republican Committee Woman for many years which brought her great pride and purpose. She relished social gatherings and was a regular attendee at both Good Samaritan and Victory Center churches in Paoli. Shirley had an infectious, room-filling laugh, and an unfailing delight in the color purple, especially regarding her choice in hats. Shirley was a woman with an expansive presence and personality. She was loved by her good friends and her family and will always be remembered, loved and deeply missed. Her wake will be held at Alleva Funeral Home: 1724 E. Lancaster Ave.Paoli,PA 19301 on Friday, 11/13 from 6-8pm. Only 50 people are permitted at a time and masks are mandatory. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11/14 at 10am, at the Church of the Good Samaritan, 212 W. Lancaster Ave. Paoli PA 19301, receiving line begins at 9:00am. Church capacity is 160 and masks are mandatory indoors. In lieu of black (Shirley’s least favorite color) please wear purple or red or anything that sparkles. Extra points for a giant, My Fair Lady style hat. Reception at 1:00pm : 527 Greenhill Lane, Berwyn PA 19312.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Wake
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
6106443540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved