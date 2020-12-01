Shirley Harp passed away peacefully in her home in Parkesburg, PA on November 25th with her two daughters and beloved cat, Penny, at her side. She was 77 years old. Shirley was born on March 4, 1943 in West Chester to John and Rita Smith as the seventh of eight children. In 1960, she married Jack Harp and they had three children together; John, Jill & Jodi. Shirley battled ovarian cancer for many years, and will be remembered for her warm laugh and her strength during the toughest of times. She loved to spend time in her garden, read, bake, and do puzzles. She enjoyed reminiscing about weekends up at the cabin in Sullivan County with loved ones, as well her recent cruise to Alaska. Shirley’s predecessors include her brother Donnie Smith; sisters Flora Trego and Doris Gottier; husband Jack (2002); son John (March 2020); and beloved sister-in-law Susan Rice (2020). Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Jill Clarke and Jodi Kramaric; her siblings Bill Smith, Millie Gerringer, Rita Wesler, and Ron Smith; her grandchildren, Brandy McHenry, JJ and Julie Harp, and Andrew and Katie Kramaric; and her great grandchildren Nate, Alex, Remmy and Derrin. Shirley had a special place in her heart for her sister-in-law Phyllis Harp. She also had both a cherished pet cat, Penny Lane, and dog, Macy. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly. Memorials in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society
.