|
|
Shirley Trego Hayes, 81 of Honey Brook, PA died Friday January 24, 2020 at Penn Hospice. She was the wife of William S. Hayes, Jr. Born October 5, 1938 in Downingtown, PA she was the daughter of the late Francis Allen Trego. Shirley was a secretary at West Chester University. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Shirl Vollmer, son, Walter Perdue Hayes, Jr., grandchildren, Jared Mees, Mikaela Mees, and great grandchildren, Leah Mees, and Hayden Mees. Interment will be held in private. Memorial contributions may be made to the 527 Plymouth Road, Suite 415 Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 28, 2020