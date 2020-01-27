Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Hayes Obituary
Shirley Trego Hayes, 81 of Honey Brook, PA died Friday January 24, 2020 at Penn Hospice. She was the wife of William S. Hayes, Jr. Born October 5, 1938 in Downingtown, PA she was the daughter of the late Francis Allen Trego. Shirley was a secretary at West Chester University. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Shirl Vollmer, son, Walter Perdue Hayes, Jr., grandchildren, Jared Mees, Mikaela Mees, and great grandchildren, Leah Mees, and Hayden Mees. Interment will be held in private. Memorial contributions may be made to the 527 Plymouth Road, Suite 415 Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -