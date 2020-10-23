Shirley L. Biddle, 79, of Exton, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Arden Court in King of Prussia. She was the beloved wife of George J. Biddle, Sr., with whom she shared 62 ½ years of marriage. Born in Oxford, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret Chappel Collins. Shirley was a short order cook for Old Tyme Diner. After the restaurant closed, she cared for her grandchildren and great grandchildren up until 2015 when she fell sick. In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her two children, George J. Biddle, Jr. (Kimberly A.) and Terri M. Alexandera; four grandchildren, Amanda, Kaitlyn, Karlie and Kody and by four great grandchildren, Alexia, Jessa, Alivia and Aubrey. She was predeceased by two brothers. Graveside service will be held at 1:15 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Philadelphia Memorial Park, 124 Phoenixville Pike, Frazer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
