Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA 19344
(610) 273-3914
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Long


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Long Obituary
Shirley M. Long, 93 yrs., of Honey Brook, formerly of Altoona, King of Prussia and Malvern, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Heatherwood of Honey Brook, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Altoona, Pa. on Monday, May 31, 1926. Shirley was the daughter of the late Carl and Freda Moreland. She was the wife of the late Clifford R. Long, Sr, who died on June 3, of this year. Surviving is a son, Clifford R. Jr. and his wife Kirby Long of Gap and a daughter, Patricia Long Patterson of Warwick, NY. There are four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A private interment in Altoona will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now