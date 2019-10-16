|
Shirley M. Long, 93 yrs., of Honey Brook, formerly of Altoona, King of Prussia and Malvern, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Heatherwood of Honey Brook, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Altoona, Pa. on Monday, May 31, 1926. Shirley was the daughter of the late Carl and Freda Moreland. She was the wife of the late Clifford R. Long, Sr, who died on June 3, of this year. Surviving is a son, Clifford R. Jr. and his wife Kirby Long of Gap and a daughter, Patricia Long Patterson of Warwick, NY. There are four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A private interment in Altoona will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 17, 2019