|
|
Shirley Irene Ziobro, 91, of Downingtown, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Shamokin, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Alice Maurer Anderson. Shirley worked as a line worker for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals in Malvern for 22 years before retiring. She then went on to work in the cafeteria for Downingtown School District for 16 years and worked there until she was in her early 80’s. She enjoyed going to the casino, traveling to the beach, but most of all, spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Gregory P. (Liz); Alexis M. Ziobro (Kristine); Dennis (Dominic) and Stephen M. (Albert). Shirley was predeceased by her daughter, Gail A. Hines. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown. Family and friends will be received from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Interment will be private with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 29, 2019