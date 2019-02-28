Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Main Line Unitarian Church
816 South Valley Road
Devon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Simon Gluck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simon Gluck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Simon Gluck Obituary
Simon E. Gluck - February 26, 2019, at the age of 97. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Bell Gluck, he leaves behind four sons and their wives, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was an MIT graduate, Navy veteran, a pioneer in the early computer industry and a founder of the Main Line Unitarian Church. A memorial service will be held on March 30th at 1 PM at the Main Line Unitarian Church, 816 South Valley Road, Devon, PA 19333-1825. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.