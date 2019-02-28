|
Simon E. Gluck - February 26, 2019, at the age of 97. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Bell Gluck, he leaves behind four sons and their wives, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was an MIT graduate, Navy veteran, a pioneer in the early computer industry and a founder of the Main Line Unitarian Church. A memorial service will be held on March 30th at 1 PM at the Main Line Unitarian Church, 816 South Valley Road, Devon, PA 19333-1825. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 1, 2019