Sonia Aileen Brubaker Windle
Sonia Aileen Brubaker Windle, 86, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s dementia. She was the devoted and loving wife of Robert C. Windle with whom she shared 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2019. She was the daughter of Edward M. and Ruth (nee Enck) Brubaker. Sonia was a graduate of Honey Brook High School. She retired after many years of service as Librarian at Downingtown High School. She and Bob enjoyed more than 20 years of retirement in Florida where Sonia became an avid Disney character collector. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards with friends, and traveling in their motorhome. She especially enjoyed their trip across the country in their R.V. Sonia is survived by her step-son, Steven B. Windle (Deborah I.); grandsons, Robert C. Windle (Corrine), Steven Windle, Jr. (Jamie); and great-grandsons, Brent R. and Michael J. Windle; predeceased by her husband, Robert, her son, Bobby Windle, Jr., and her daughter, Trudy Windle. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080. Interment will be private. In lieu flowers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
610-269-3080
