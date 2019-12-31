|
|
Soon Ja Kim (nee Yoon) passed away on December 28, 2019 at the age of 95. Mrs. Kim was born on November 18, 1924 to Bong Yoon (father) and Yae Kim (mother) in Seoul, South Korea. She was married 28 years to Yoon Hwan Kim until his death in 1970. Her family was of high political standing until the end of the Korean monarchy. She received a high school diploma during a time few Koreans were educated. Her dream was to attend college, but was unable to fulfill this wish, so she instilled in all her children the love of higher learning, making sure they received at least a high school education when most families in Korea couldn't afford to send their children to school.
Soon Ja Kim lived an incredible life - enduring the annexation of Korea, Korean Independence, WWII, and the Korean War. In 1982, she emigrated to the United States to be nearer to her children and grandchildren, helping to raise her grandchildren as love of family was very important to her.
She enjoyed singing, reading and sewing. Favorite song was the Korean anthem and she enjoyed peppermint candy. She was often caught chewing bubble gum and was known to have bubble gum blowing contests with her grandchildren, which she always won. She was fluent in 3 languages - Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Her love and talent for cooking was passed down to her eldest daughter, Myong Ja, who in 1994 would open August Moon Restaurant in Norristown.
Mrs. Kim was proud to be Korean and very independent, passing on this trait to her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, Myong Ja Kim, Wha Ja Kim, Ki Hong Kim, Chung Hae Kim and Ki June Kim; 9 grandchildren and their spouses; 7 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Daily Local News on Jan. 3, 2020