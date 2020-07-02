Sophia A. Juhas, 86, of Coatesville died Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was a reading specialist at East Fallowfield Elementary. Sophia is survived by her sons: Joseph, Jr., Frank (Rhonda); and Stephen (Dawn); 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sophia’s prayer service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 6:30 pm at Wentz Funeral Home 342 E. Chestnut St, Coatesville 610-384-0318. Visitation will begin at 5:30pm. Interment will be private in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Coatesville. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com