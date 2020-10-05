Sophie Eva Zuleski, 79, of West Chester, PA died Saturday October 3, 2020 at Wellington Terrace in West Chester. She was the wife of Dr. Francis (Frank) Zuleski for 57 years, the last 20 of which she spent lovingly caring for him after his debilitating stroke. Born March 6, 1941 in Budapest Hungary, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Fekete (née Komlósi). Sophie enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook. She graduated from Villanova University and was a programmer for IBM and Lockheed Martin for many years. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, as she enjoyed hosting holiday celebrations for them, as well as spending time with them in Avalon, Disney World, and Longwood Gardens. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Lisa Paolizzi and her husband Jeff, Clint Zuleski and his wife Whitney, Renee Francisco and her husband Troy, and grandchildren: Max Francisco, Matthew Paolizzi, Sophia Francisco, Eve Francisco, Andrew Paolizzi, and Zoey, Chloe, and Zack Zuleski. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:15 am at the SS. Peter & Paul Church, 1325 E. Boot Rd. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery West Chester PA. After the interment friends are welcome to join the family at East Bradford Park from 2pm throughout the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or www.pancan.org
