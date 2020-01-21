|
|
Stella Ryan, 90 of Paoli died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Tel Hai Retirement Community in Honey Brook, PA. Born February 9, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Strumskis and the late Violet Adamonnski Strumskis. Stella was the wife of the late Robert E. Ryan with whom she spent 60 years of marriage prior to his death. She had been employed by the Ship Inn Restaurant and had also volunteered for the Red Cross. Stella enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Rorke and Robert E. Ryan, Jr.; one grandson and two great grandchildren. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospices of America Foundation, Compassus, 2 Campus Blvd., Ste. 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 22, 2020