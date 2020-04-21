Daily Local News Obituaries
Stephen Charles Koehler Obituary
Stephen Charles Koehler of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Oxford, PA passed away on April 18, 2020, with at his family at his side. Steve was born in Philadelphia in 1951 and raised in Malvern, PA, the son of the late Harry Koehler and Anne Marie Koehler (Gallen). He graduated from Great Valley High School in 1968. He served honorably in the United States Navy aboard the frigate Voge. Steve attended Penn State University and spent the majority of his career with the Boeing Corporation in Seattle and Philadelphia. He is survived by his sisters, Christine Koehler Peskin(Michael) of Vero Beach, FL, Marianne Sullivan(Tim) of Raleigh NC and his brothers, Joseph Koehler(Terri) of Centreville, MD, Matthew Koehler (Margaret) of San Cristobal, NM and Andrew Koehler(Virginia) of Chester Springs, PA. He was the devoted Uncle of Amelia, Annika, Benjamin, Laura Rose, Lindsay, Meredith, Daniel, Julia, Zackary, Kyle and Mark. He retired to Vero Beach, FL in 2012. Steve enjoyed boating, fishing, the beaches of Florida and all things U.S. Navy. Funeral Services in Vero Beach are private. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to the Navy Seal Foundation. His life will be celebrated at a later date. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 22, 2020
