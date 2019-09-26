|
|
Stephen David Pizzini Sr. gently passed away on Thursday September 19, 2019 at the age of 75. “Steve” was the third son of Stefano and Guiditta Pizzini, born June 10, 1944 and raised in the Landenberg, Pennsylvania area where he lived his entire life after graduating from Kennett High School. He was born into the family business of mushrooms, a career that he maintained until 2015 under various roles. A faithful man to God and his country, Steve was an Army Reserves veteran, and enjoyed traveling during his 20s and 30s. He treasured nothing more than being a father to his only son and later in life, the joys of being a grandparent. He was a reliable man and thoroughly enjoyed time spent with family and friends at home and in his church community. Steve is predeceased by his parents and brother Lucio Pizzini, survived by his brother Benvenuto Pizzini, his son Stephen “David” Pizzini Jr., his daughter-in-law Christine Pizzini, his four grandchildren, and a multitude of cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as countless loved ones he gained along the way of life. “Steve, Dad, or Nonno,’ whatever name you knew him by, he will be deeply missed. Funeral visitation is at St. Gabriel of The Sorrowful Mother from 9-10:45 am on Saturday, September 28th, with mass immediately following at 11 am. Interment is at St. Patrick’s Cemetery after the services.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 27, 2019