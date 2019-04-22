|
Stephen William Fedor, 83, died April 18, 2019, following a bravely fought battle with cancer. He was born August 20, 1935, in Staten Island, NY, the son of Stephen and Ann (Kutney) Fedor. Following his service in the US Army during the Korean War, Steve graduated from Wagner College, class of 1959. Steve married his college sweetheart, Barbara Peragallo. Upon being hired by Burroughs Corporation, his career took him from coast to coast and around the world. He worked as a field engineer on the nation’s most technologically advanced Civil and Defense programs of the time, including NASA’s pre-lunar missions, during which time he befriended the Mercury Seven Astronauts. After moving 15 times, Steve and Barbara settled in West Chester, PA in 1965 and raised a family of four. He retired in 1994, after 35 years with the company. He was a man of deep faith and one of the founders of Advent Lutheran Church, a senior leader in the YMCA’s Indian Guides and Princesses, active in Boy Scouts and Burroughs’ Over-the-Hill Gang, Gourmet Club, and a loyal member of the Upper Main Line VFW Post 5203. Steve enjoyed golfing, fishing, and was an avid Eagles fan who finally saw a Super Bowl victory in 2018. He looked forward to each morning, several cups of coffee, the Philadelphia Inquirer and a host of word puzzles. Steve will be lovingly remembered by Barbara, his wife of 59 years, four children, David (Cindy), Donald, Mark (Linda) and Sharon (John) O’Neill, and seven grandchildren, Lauren, Stephanie, Erica, Alyssa, Sean, Julia and Ryan and his faithful cockapoo Buddy. Those who wish to remember Steve may make donations, in his memory, to Advent Lutheran Church, 1601 Green Ln, West Chester, PA 19382. A celebration of life will be held in the future. Details will be announced. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 23, 2019