Stephen Murphy

Stephen Murphy Obituary
Stephen Murphy, 69, of Valley Twp., passed away on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 while surrounded by his family at Penn Medicine Hospice in West Chester. He was the beloved husband of 46 years to Kathleen “Kay” Murphy. Born in Coatesville, Stephen was the son of the late Josephine (Effner) and Joseph Murphy. An area resident his entire life, he was a 1968 graduate of Coatesville High School. Before his retirement in 2014, Stephen had worked at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., The Klein Company and Kendal - Crosslands Community. He is survived by his wife and three children: Joseph Murphy, husband of Sarah, Kathleen Mest, wife of Eric, and John Murphy; his brother James Murphy, husband of Pat and three granddaughters. Stephen was proceeded by his siblings Patricia Heidelbaugh, and Kay Thompson. The Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 11 AM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, Pa., followed by interment at St. Malachi Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 until 11 AM. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 6, 2019
