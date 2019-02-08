|
Steve Murphy, 79, of Cochranville, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Tel Hai Retirement Home in Honey Brook, PA, following a long illness. He was the husband of Nancy Teel Murphy with whom he shared 27 years of marriage. He was the son of the late Lloyd Murphy and Emma Taylor Murphy. Born in West Grove, PA on November 5, 1939, he lived in Cochranville all his life. He graduated from Cochranville High School in 1957, following which he worked in the concrete block business until his retirement in 2004. In his years following graduation, he was quite a baseball pitcher, playing in both Chester and Lancaster county leagues. In addition to his family, the biggest love of his life was the Cochranville Fire Company where he was an active member for over 56 years. He attained the ranks of chief and president but he was most comfortable joining his peers in fighting fires. He was also a life member of West Grove Fire Co., and he was a past Master at the Skerrett Lodge #343 F&AM in Cochranville, PA. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brad of Exton, PA and a daughter, Stephanie Kern, and husband Mike, of Honey Brook, PA; two grandchildren, Steven, and Alex Kern; and a brother, Lloyd of Strasburg. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main Street, Parkesburg, PA on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 3 PM, followed by interment at St, Malachy’s Cemetery, 76 Malachy Road, Cochranville, PA. The viewing will be held from 1 PM to 3 PM at the Funeral Home. Fellowship and refreshments will be held at Avondale Fire Co. after the interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cochranville Fire Co., 3135 Limestone Rd, Cochranville, PA 19330. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 9, 2019