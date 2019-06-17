Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Levengood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven B. Levengood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven B. Levengood Obituary
Steven B. Levengood, 56, of Westwood, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born in Coatesville, he was the beloved son of Charlotte R. Garris Levengood and the late William D. “Skip” Levengood, Jr. Steven was a lifelong resident of the Coatesville area and a 1981 graduate of CASH High School. He was employed most of his life by different wineries as a superintendant. He is survived, in addition to his mother, by one brother Michael K. Levengood and wife Paula of Salisbury, MD, his niece Courtney Levengood, nephew Colby Levengood his companion Lynn Karmilowicz and his faithful pet dog Squirrel. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; William and Mildred Levengood and maternal grandparents Cecil and Mary Brison Garris. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at the Hephzibah Baptist Cemetery. Viewing from 1 to 2:00 PM. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilde Funeral Home
Download Now