Steven B. Levengood, 56, of Westwood, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born in Coatesville, he was the beloved son of Charlotte R. Garris Levengood and the late William D. “Skip” Levengood, Jr. Steven was a lifelong resident of the Coatesville area and a 1981 graduate of CASH High School. He was employed most of his life by different wineries as a superintendant. He is survived, in addition to his mother, by one brother Michael K. Levengood and wife Paula of Salisbury, MD, his niece Courtney Levengood, nephew Colby Levengood his companion Lynn Karmilowicz and his faithful pet dog Squirrel. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; William and Mildred Levengood and maternal grandparents Cecil and Mary Brison Garris. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at the Hephzibah Baptist Cemetery. Viewing from 1 to 2:00 PM. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 18, 2019