Steven Lee Best, born on June 8, 1955, passed away on May 4, 2020 at Chester County Hospital. Steve was born in Madison, Wisconsin and raised in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Heattended Downingtown High School. Steve loved old cars and worked in the auto parts business in Downingtown. He moved to Delmar, Maryland to raise his two daughters and they frequently visited his favorite place, Ocean City, Maryland. In 2004, he moved back to Downingtown and became a resident of St. Martha Manor after a stroke. He loved the field trips that they planned for the residents, especially Olive Garden and Wal-Mart. He seemed to be the king of the manor there. He was the son of the late Lee and Adeline Best who visited their son every day until their passing. He is survived by his two adoring daughters, Chelsea Best of Coatesville, Pennsylvania and Linzy Best of Jupiter, Florida. Steve is also survived by his granddaughter, Jasmine. He is also survived by his brother Michael Best of Kennett Square and his sister, Linda McGinty (Tim) of Glenmoore. Steve is survived by 1 nephew and 5 nieces, an uncle, aunts and many cousins, along with many caretakers at St. Martha Manoras well. Steve will be greatly missed by his daughters, family and friends. We will especially miss his smile that captured our hearts and his laugh that brought joy to so many. Funeral details will be released at a later date when we are able to safely honor Steven Lee Best’s memory with all of his family and friends. In the meantime, he will be enjoying a cold Coca-Cola and smiling down on all of us. For online condolences and future service information please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from May 5 to May 6, 2020.