Wright Funeral & Cremation Services
725 Merchant St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0341
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
New First Baptist Church of Birdsboro
216 Mill Street
Birdsboro, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
New First Baptist Church of Birdsboro
216 Mill Street
Birdsboro, PA
View Map
Steven Lee Harris Obituary
Steven Lee Harris, 50, of Pottstown, passed away December 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Carvey Lee Harris and Rev. Georgiana C. Harris. He enjoyed cooking, singing, and sharing his many talents. Although Steven had many struggles, he dedicated his life to helping others. In addition to his mother he is survived by one son, Jonathan Lee Harris; brothers, Anthony D. (Debra) Harris I of Stowe, PA, Rev. Alen W. (Tara) Harris Sr. of Birdsboro, PA; sister, Valerie (Jeffery) Jackson of Charlotte, NC and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the New First Baptist Church of Birdsboro, 216 Mill Street, Birdsboro, PA. A viewing will be held from 9 AM to 10:45 AM. Interment will be held in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Birdsboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Harris Family Ministries P.O. Box 3001 Stowe, PA 19464. For more information please visit www.wrightfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 26, 2019
