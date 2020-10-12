On Sunday, October 4, 2020, Steven P. Campanaro passed away suddenly due to an automobile accident, near his home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Steven was born on August 11, 1972, the youngest child of Robert (Bob) and Celestine (Tina) Campanaro. He grew up in Malvern, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from Great Valley High School in 1990. Steven is remembered for his dry sense of humor, quick wit and his humility. His devotion to Christianity was evident in both his personal and professional relationships. He lived by the golden rule. When not at work or helping others, Steve enjoyed reading scripture and studying the bible, spending time with his best friend Karen, and playing poker with his many friends. He was a marksman and enjoyed listening to 90’s music. Steve could often be heard quoting lines from his favorite movies, never letting an opportunity pass to make a real-time film reference, always garnering smiles and laughter from those around him. Steve was known by his friends as “Sleeve” or “Chow”, his nieces and nephews called him “Uncle Sterf” and his brothers and sisters simply called him Steve. He is survived by his Father, Robert Campanaro; his siblings, Robert, Tracy, Nicholas, and Michelle Campanaro; his 11 nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Karen Thorne. He is preceded in death by his mother, Celestine (Tina) Campanaro 12/27/2010. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, October 16th, from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM, with Funeral Mass to follow 11:30 AM, ALL IN St. Patrick’s Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA 19355. Please visit www.Danjolell.com
for funeral service information.