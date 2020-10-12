1/1
Steven P. Campanaro
1972 - 2020
On Sunday, October 4, 2020, Steven P. Campanaro passed away suddenly due to an automobile accident, near his home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Steven was born on August 11, 1972, the youngest child of Robert (Bob) and Celestine (Tina) Campanaro. He grew up in Malvern, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from Great Valley High School in 1990. Steven is remembered for his dry sense of humor, quick wit and his humility. His devotion to Christianity was evident in both his personal and professional relationships. He lived by the golden rule. When not at work or helping others, Steve enjoyed reading scripture and studying the bible, spending time with his best friend Karen, and playing poker with his many friends. He was a marksman and enjoyed listening to 90’s music. Steve could often be heard quoting lines from his favorite movies, never letting an opportunity pass to make a real-time film reference, always garnering smiles and laughter from those around him. Steve was known by his friends as “Sleeve” or “Chow”, his nieces and nephews called him “Uncle Sterf” and his brothers and sisters simply called him Steve. He is survived by his Father, Robert Campanaro; his siblings, Robert, Tracy, Nicholas, and Michelle Campanaro; his 11 nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Karen Thorne. He is preceded in death by his mother, Celestine (Tina) Campanaro 12/27/2010. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, October 16th, from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM, with Funeral Mass to follow 11:30 AM, ALL IN St. Patrick’s Church, 104 Channing Ave, Malvern, PA 19355. Please visit www.Danjolell.com for funeral service information.

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:15 AM
St. Patrick Church
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Patrick Church
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 12, 2020
Rest in peace my brother.
Abed Elasfari
Friend
October 12, 2020
Campanaro Family - I'm so sorry for your loss. I first met Steve when I was 6 and there is no doubt I would not be the person I am today without having known and grown up with him on Carol Lane. I always admired his sense of humor and he was a friend in the truest sense of the word. He was the best. My sincerest condolences.
Tom Jarrett
Friend
October 12, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the loss of Steve. I am honored to have known him. His sense of humor and wit always be remembered. Please accept my sincerest condolences.
Tom Walter
Classmate
October 11, 2020
I am so sorry for the sudden passing of Steve. I met him when he adopted a cat from me. Then did garage door business with him and passed him along to neighbors who loved his help. What a great guy and always kind. I've kept in touch with him because he was so awesome. There aren't many around like Steve! God bless you for your loss.
Debbie Cook
Friend
