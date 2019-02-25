Daily Local News Obituaries
Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
View Map
Steven Rulon Obituary
On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Steve Rulon of West Chester, beloved husband of Lisa and father to Steven and Danielle, passed away at the age of 67. Steve is survived by his mother Mary, father Harold and younger siblings Bill, Jean, Dan, Nina and Tim. He was preceded in death by brother Randy. Steve adored his grandson, Odin Magnus, and was known for sharing a smile, positive energy and a song. His devotion to family and friends knew no bounds. Steve had a lifelong passion for soulful music and played bass guitar with several bands throughout his life. Steve worked with his Dad and then with Advanced Audio Visual and Visual Sound. He graduated from Henderson High in 1969. Rock on. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9am-12noon at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; followed by his Memorial Service at 12 noon. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 26, 2019
