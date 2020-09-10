Steven (“Von”) Von Stetten passed away on September 3, 2020, at Reading Trauma Hospital, surrounded by family. Born November 11, 1958, in West Chester to Glenn and Freda (Zeigler), Steven is survived by his devoted sisters Cindy (Kohlmeyer) of Hollidaysburg and Ann (Schott) of West Grove; brothers-in-law Edward and Eric, respectively; three nieces (Jennifer, Sarah, and Katie) and a nephew (Adam); seven great-nieces and nephews; and more than a dozen cousins. Steven was a graduate of East High School. His varied career included turns as a caterer, chef, landscaper, and nonprofit volunteer—most recently at City Gate Mission in Coatesville. Steven spent most of his life in Chester County and was a familiar face around both West Chester and Coatesville. Steven never judged, was a friend to many, and delighted those around him with the perfect nickname or an engaging story. He was an avid sports fan, following both the Eagles and Phillies as well as Henderson High School football, where his father had coached. Steven was most comfortable outdoors, where he demonstrated his love for trees, flowers, and gardening techniques. He sought comfort in simple pleasures—a pot of homemade soup; old movies; the roar of a wood-burning fire; and, in recent times, sharing with his young great-nephews the sense of pride one can earn from a day’s hard work outdoors. Steven’s life was a journey, and sometimes the journey was hard. However, in the last few months, he found peace and healing in his journey and was living a sober life. Steven often found himself leaning on others for support but, in the end, Steven will be remembered as a giver. His wish was to donate vital organs so that others can complete their journeys. His life ended with love and the gift of continued life. The family will hold a private service for Steven in Coatesville at City Gate, where he often volunteered. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery, 1050 Pottstown Pike, West Chester on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2:00. Donations in Steven’s memory can be made to City Gate Mission, 17 North 7th Ave., Coatesville, PA 19320; the Coatesville Area Public Library, 501 Lincoln Highway East, Coatesville, PA 19320; or Community Volunteers in Medicine, 300 Lawrence Drive, Suite B, West Chester, PA 19380.



