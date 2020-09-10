1/1
Steven Von Stetten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven (“Von”) Von Stetten passed away on September 3, 2020, at Reading Trauma Hospital, surrounded by family. Born November 11, 1958, in West Chester to Glenn and Freda (Zeigler), Steven is survived by his devoted sisters Cindy (Kohlmeyer) of Hollidaysburg and Ann (Schott) of West Grove; brothers-in-law Edward and Eric, respectively; three nieces (Jennifer, Sarah, and Katie) and a nephew (Adam); seven great-nieces and nephews; and more than a dozen cousins. Steven was a graduate of East High School. His varied career included turns as a caterer, chef, landscaper, and nonprofit volunteer—most recently at City Gate Mission in Coatesville. Steven spent most of his life in Chester County and was a familiar face around both West Chester and Coatesville. Steven never judged, was a friend to many, and delighted those around him with the perfect nickname or an engaging story. He was an avid sports fan, following both the Eagles and Phillies as well as Henderson High School football, where his father had coached. Steven was most comfortable outdoors, where he demonstrated his love for trees, flowers, and gardening techniques. He sought comfort in simple pleasures—a pot of homemade soup; old movies; the roar of a wood-burning fire; and, in recent times, sharing with his young great-nephews the sense of pride one can earn from a day’s hard work outdoors. Steven’s life was a journey, and sometimes the journey was hard. However, in the last few months, he found peace and healing in his journey and was living a sober life. Steven often found himself leaning on others for support but, in the end, Steven will be remembered as a giver. His wish was to donate vital organs so that others can complete their journeys. His life ended with love and the gift of continued life. The family will hold a private service for Steven in Coatesville at City Gate, where he often volunteered. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery, 1050 Pottstown Pike, West Chester on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2:00. Donations in Steven’s memory can be made to City Gate Mission, 17 North 7th Ave., Coatesville, PA 19320; the Coatesville Area Public Library, 501 Lincoln Highway East, Coatesville, PA 19320; or Community Volunteers in Medicine, 300 Lawrence Drive, Suite B, West Chester, PA 19380.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved