Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis-in-the-Fields
689 Sugartown Road
Malvern, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis-in-the-Fields
689 Sugartown Road
Malvern, PA
Steven Walter Underhill Obituary
Steven Walter Underhill, 59, formerly of Malvern, died on July 8, 2019. He is survived by his parents Walter and Esther, his sisters Jacquelyn Conroy (Wally) and Cynthia Underhill, his nieces & nephews: Teresa (Ciocca), Jared and Reese (Conroy) and his great nieces & nephews: Mackenzie, Dominic, and Vincent (Ciocca). Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service on Friday, July 19, at St. Francis-in-the-Fields, 689 Sugartown Road, Malvern, PA. Visitation begins at 10:00 with services at 11:00. Burial will be in the churchyard, with a reception following at the church. In lieu of flowers donations in Steven’s memory may be made to The ARC of Chester County, 900 Lawrence Dr., West Chester, PA 19380 or a . www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 14, 2019
