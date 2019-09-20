|
Susan Ferguson Broderick was born on December 24, 1929 in River Edge, New Jersey. She and her older sister, Jane, were raised by Gladys and Chester Ferguson. She attended Dwight High School, went to a year of college and secretarial school before meeting and marrying Robert E. Broderick Jr. She and Bob settled in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey to raise their family. They enjoyed small town living and spent many summers enjoying the ocean in Normandy Beach, one of Sue’s favorite places. Ultimately, they relocated to Malvern, Pennsylvania when Bob took a job in Philadelphia. At 46 years old after raising three kids, she returned to college to study nursing, becoming an RN. While studying at Delaware County Community College, she joined the tennis team and was the oldest player (possibly the oldest player in their history : ). After her graduation, she entered the workforce again! She held a number of medical positions, including doing research with Centocor, which sent her to Amsterdam many times to conduct her studies. Ten years after her divorce, she had the great fortune (and perhaps divine providence) to meet Bob Zimmerman in the office of Paoli Presbyterian Church. She and Bob went on many adventures around the country together, and shared their lives for 16 years. Bob became her POSSLQ, her biggest supporter and in her final years, a caretaker who was tender, kind, patient and dedicated. We are so grateful for his presence in her life and being a part of our family. Sue had a rich life, filled with many lifelong friends and a loving and close knit family She is survived by her three children, Michael Broderick, Janet Michels (Mike) and David (Lee) Broderick, as well as her grandkids, Billy, Bobby and Emily. We will miss her dearly. Since Sue was a lover of animals, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of the United States. Services to celebrate Sue’s life will be held at the Chapel at Paoli Presbyterian Church on September 30th at 11:00 AM. Arr. The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 25, 2019