Susan E. Curran, 55, of Kirkwood, PA passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, April 29, 2019 after a courageous 7 year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the beloved wife of Patrick Curran for over 38 years. Born in Oxford, PA she was the daughter of Darrell and Patricia Roark Mckinney of Nottingham, PA. Susan graduated from Oxford Area High School. Susan lived a fulfilling life as a loving wife and mother to her children and grandchildren. She was a friend to many and was always there to brighten the day. Through her life she touched so many people with her love and generosity. She will be greatly missed for her immense care for others. Susan also loved gardening and her many pets. She had a strong faith in God and practiced Christian principles in her life. To know her was to love her. She is survived by her husband; parents; three children, Nicholas O. Curran (Jaclyn) of Harrisburg, PA, Megan E. Mitchem (Christopher) of Nottingham, PA and Ryan P. Curran (Sydney Powers) of Baltimore, MD; seven grandchildren, Gabriel Curran, Kimberly Hendry, Blake Mitchem, Brandon Hendry, Savanah Mitchem, Margaret Curran and Maximilian Curran; two sisters, Sandra Tilghman (John) of Dover DE and Christina Davis (Parke) of Willow Street PA; and one brother, John Edward Mckinney (Alexis) of Little Britain, PA. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Miranda Yvette Curran and son-in-law, Jay Ross Hendry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 pm, Friday May 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 203 Church Rd., Oxford, PA 19363 where friends and family may visit from 11-11:45 am. Friends and family may also visit Thursday at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, from 6-8 pm. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 2, 2019