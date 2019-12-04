|
Susan C. Hartman, 67 of Pottstown, PA died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Albert L. Hartman III with whom she shared 28 years of marriage. Born December 7, 1951 in West Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late Herbert Waltz and the late Ramona Parsons Waltz. Susan was a 1969 graduate of Kennett Square High School, and earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware and her Master’s degree from Immaculata University. Prior to her retirement in 2010, she had worked as a Registered Dietitian for 22 years at Fair Acres in Media. Susan enjoyed spending time with her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and loved going to Topsail Beach in North Carolina and her cabin in Lancaster county. In addition to her husband she is survived by her brothers Ted Waltz of Apex, NC and Tim Waltz of Kennett Square, PA; Goddaughter, Erin Miller of West Grove, PA; Also, she is survived by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380; 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com, followed by her Funeral Service at 6:30 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 and/or St. Mary’s Franciscan Shelter209 Emmett Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 5, 2019