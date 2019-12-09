Daily Local News Obituaries
Susan J. Durnall

Susan J. Durnall Obituary
Susan J. Durnall, 68 of West Chester, passed away Thursday December 5, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospice of Chester County. Born May 25, 1951 in West Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late Milton W. Durnall and the late Ruth B. Hoopes. Susan was a graduate of Downingtown High School and attended Greensboro College in North Carolina. Before returning to Marshallton, Sue had lived and worked in North Carolina. Until recently, she had worked for many years in the deli department at Landhope Farms in Willowdale. She loved the beach, enjoyed baking and gardening. She was also an avid Rolling Stones and Beatles fan. Susan is survived by her sister and numerous nieces and nephews. Life Celebration will be enjoyed by the family. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 10, 2019
