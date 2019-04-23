|
|
Susan Jane Hall (nee Ross) passed away on April 21, 2019, at Lorien Mays Chapel in Timonium, Maryland, at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur C. Hall, Jr., to whom she was married for 57 years, until his passing in 2009. She was the devoted mother of Joyce Hall Mellinger of Reisterstown, Maryland, and Arthur C. Hall III, of Rocky River, Ohio. She was affectionately called MomMom by her six grandchildren, Austin, Suzie, Paul, Brendon, Catherine and Kara. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Ross. Susan was born on November 2, 1928, in East Brandywine Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, to S. Maurice Ross and Margaret Jane Ross (nee Jamison). Along with her husband, Art, Susan was a true partner in the establishment and operation of their own insurance agency, Arthur C. Hall, Inc. By the time they sold the business in 1985, it had become one of the largest insurance agencies in Chester County, Pennsylvania. To this day, the agency continues to operate under its original name. Susan was truly raised in the church, attending First Presbyterian Church, in West Chester, as a young girl, singing in the choir, and serving in a number of official church offices, up until she and Art retired to Cape May, New Jersey and then to Winter Haven, Florida. Wherever she went, however, she always sang in the choir. It was in the choir at First Christian Church in Haines City, Florida, that she met her second husband, Charles “Mike” Mooney, who passed away in 2015. In her free time, Susan enjoyed taking long walks and especially loved spending time with her family. She had a feisty Scotch-Irish spirit, tempered by a generous Christian heart and graced everywhere she went with her warm infectious smile. A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 130 West Miner Street, West Chester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, June 2, at 2:00 p.m., preceded by a visitation at the Church at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Susan’s memory to Gilchrist Hospice-Towson, by mail at 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland, 21031, or on the internet at www.gilchristcares.org; or to the First Christian Church, 705 South 14th Street, Haines City, Florida 33844.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 24, 2019