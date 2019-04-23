|
|
Susan L. MacGuinness, 61 of West Chester, PA died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Chester County Hospital. She was the wife of Stephen S. MacGuinness with whom she shared 41 years of marriage. Born October 7, 1957 in West Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Franklin E. Shiffer and the late Jane Buxton Shiffer. She volunteered for the Unionville Community Fair for over 10 years and was the 1974 Unionville Harvest Queen. Susan enjoyed traveling with her husband, antiquing, and loved nature and animals. She had a great sense of humor and was a loving and kind person who would help others before herself. In addition to her husband, she is survived by loving family and friends. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.Dellafh.com; followed by her Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Interment will be held in Chester County Memorial Gardens, West Chester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce deLeon Blvd. Miami, FL 33134.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 24, 2019