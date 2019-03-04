|
Suzanne D. McAlpine, age 83, formerly of Wagontown, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was the wife of William "Jim" McAlpine for over 28 years and the late Clyde J. Deck Sr. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Pulinka. Suzanne was a member of BVM Church in Coatesville. She was a graduate of Scott High School Class of 1953. She worked at QVC retiring after 10 years. Suzanne enjoyed crafts, her pool, and spending time with her family. She is survived by 5 children: Clyde Deck Jr., Suzanne Jacoby, Julie Walls, Robert Deck, Brad Deck, 3 step-children: Robert Jay McAlpine, Millyann Davis, Trudy Simpson, 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 siblings: Michael Pulinka and Julia Gay. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings: Mary Csedrik, Steve, John, George, Nicholas, and Alex Pulinka. A memorial mass will take place on Friday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at the Blessed Virgin Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 88 Gap Road, Coatesville. There will be a time to greet the family from 10 a.m. until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Mar. 4, 2019