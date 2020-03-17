|
|
Sylvia M. Byrnes (nee Clark) passed away on March 13, 2020 at the age of 91. She was a former longtime resident of Prospect Park, having also lived in Lincoln University, PA and Brooksville, FL. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Jr. Devoted mother of Margaret (Paul) Bosack, Trudy Crowson, Matthew (Mary Ann) Byrnes, Carolyn (Jerome) Totman, James (Donna) Byrnes & the late Mary Elizabeth Ernst. Also survived by her seventeen grandchildren & twenty five great grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Gabriel Church in Norwood and Sacred Heart Church in Oxford, PA. Services & Interment will be private due to the current public health crisis. Arr. Cavanagh-Patterson Family Funeral Home, Media www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 19, 2020