T.C. Medford III, 83, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospice, after a long journey with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born in West Grove, PA to Louise and Thomas C. Medford Jr. and is survived by his loving wife of 43 yrs., Susan Allison Medford. T.C. attened Mercersburg Academy and Syracuse University, before service four years active duty with the U.S. Airforce in Korea, and two years with the Air Force Reserves in Dover. T.C. was a Coatesville businessman for many years (Medford Hating Oil). In his retirement, T.C. was a realtor with Prudential Fox & Roach. He served his community with love and passion in many leadership roles, having served three terms on the Mobil Oil Distributors Advisory Board. He was president of the Coatesville Rotary Club (member 32 yrs.) Honored as a Paul Harris Fellow and recipient of The Four Chaplains Legions of Honor Award. T.C. was also a two time president of the Coatesville Chamber of Commerce (30 yrs. of service). T.C. was president of the Western Chester County Chamber of Commerce, and was on the board of directors of the Exton Regional Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill Industries of SE PA, Whitford Coutry Club and also work with the United Way of Chester County. Of all of T.C.’s endeavors, he was most proud of being an Eagle Scout. He was an excellent golfer and watched the “golf channel” until the end. His loving nature will be remembered by his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Susan, T.C. is survived by his son, T.C. Medford IV(Sharon) and Daughter Pamela Fry (Bob); three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and sister Marjorie Booth (Rob and family). Always a gentleman, T.C. will be remembered for his kind and loving nature by many extended family and wonderful friends. T.C.’s memorial visitation will be held Friday evening 4:00pm – 6:00pm at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave. Downingtown PA, 19335. For those who choose memorial donations, they can be made to Penn Medicine Hospice 3535 Market St. Suite 750, Philadelphia PA, 19104 or the Boy Scouts of America Chester County Council 226 Exton Square Mall, Exton, PA 19341.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 5, 2019