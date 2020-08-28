Ted Lamar Artz, 82 of West Chester, PA passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Park Lane at Bellingham in West Chester. He was the loving husband of Barbara A. Artz. Born January 14, 1938 in Valley View, PA he was the son of the late Marlin Artz and the late Helen Troutman Artz. Ted graduated from Hegins Township High School, and then graduated from the Williamsport Technical Institute, completing the course in Aviation Mechanics, earning his Aircraft & Engine Licenses. He had worked as an Aircraft Mechanic for United Airlines, retired in 2000, after 42 years. Ted was a member of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers. He enjoyed going to air shows, the Air & Space museums, traveling, Sunday brunch & spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his, son, Todd Artz (Amy), and son, Craig Artz (Cindy), along with one granddaughter, Amelia. He is also survived by one brother, Harry Artz of Girardville, PA, and preceded in death by one sister, Marilyn Artz (Bashore) of Bethel, PA. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice of Chester County 400 E. Marshall Street, West Chester, PA, 19380 and/or West Chester Food Cupboard 431 S. Bolmar Street, West Chester, PA, 19382 wcfood.org
. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
