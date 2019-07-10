|
|
Teresa Marie Francella, 83, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Teresa is survived by her husband John “Jack” Francella, 5 children; Brian (Jane), Susan Nice (Jim), David (Amy), Gary (Lee), and Jennifer Mullowney (Matt), 3 siblings; Gloria Biondi, Joseph and Anthony Ciarlone, 11 grandchildren. A memorial mass for Teresa will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10:30am, at St. Joseph Church, 338 Manor Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 12, 2019