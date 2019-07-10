Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Francella

Teresa Francella Obituary
Teresa Marie Francella, 83, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Teresa is survived by her husband John “Jack” Francella, 5 children; Brian (Jane), Susan Nice (Jim), David (Amy), Gary (Lee), and Jennifer Mullowney (Matt), 3 siblings; Gloria Biondi, Joseph and Anthony Ciarlone, 11 grandchildren. A memorial mass for Teresa will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10:30am, at St. Joseph Church, 338 Manor Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 12, 2019
