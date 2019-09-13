|
The Honorable William Whitten Vogel, of Wynnewood, PA, died on August 30, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in Merion to the late Adolph Vogel and Ann Vogel. He graduated in 1944 from Lower Merion High School; 1950 B.A. from Haverford College (played tennis and baseball, German club) and 1953 Law Degree from The University of Pennsylvania. He served from 1944-1946 United States Navy in the Pacific during WWII. His career began in 1953-1966 practiced law with Wisler, Pearlstine, Talone and Gerber in Norristown; 1958-1964 Lower Merion Township Commissioner; 1964-1966 Montgomery County Commissioner; 1966 appointed to Judge in Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas by then Governor William Scranton, and served until 2006. From 1986-1991 elected by fellow judges to President Judge of Montgomery County; 1994-2006 Senior Judge of Montgomery County. He was an Eagle Scout, member of Merion Cricket Club, member of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, Haverford College Alumnae and honored with William Sheppard Award from Haverford College in 2015. He was recognized as distinguished and patriotic, family first, “larger than life”, avid reader and history buff, and enjoyed vacationing in Cape May NJ and Squam Lake, NH He was the beloved husband of the late Sara Carter Vogel and Uncle to John L. Hekking, Esq., Robert C. Hekking, J. Gwyn Heaver (Phil), and is also survived by 6 great nieces and nephews, and many cousins. His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday Sept. 21st at 12:00 noon at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Montgomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, Narberth Ambulance 101 Sibley Ave Ardmore, PA 19003 or Squam Lakes Science Center PO Box 173 Holderness, NH 03245. Chadwick & McKinney FH www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 15, 2019