Thelma M. Smith, 80 of West Chester, PA died Sunday April 7, 2019 at the Brandywine Hall Care Center in West Chester.
She was the wife of Gary P. Smith.
Born April 20, 1938 in Linwood, she was the daughter of the late William S. Williams and the late Bernice Hutchinson Williams.
Thelma was a graduate of Chichester High. She will be remembered as a fun-loving woman who always put family first.
In addition to her husband, Thelma is survived by her sons, Donald Smith and his wife Vickie McConaghy, Ronald Smith and his wife Linda, grandson William Laird and siblings Jack, Robert, Helen and Virginia.
Services and Interment will be private.
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in Daily Local News on Apr. 9, 2019