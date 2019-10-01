Daily Local News Obituaries
Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
1030 E Lincoln Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-1091
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Doe Run Presbyterian Church
3104 Doe Run Church Rd.
Coatesville, PA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Doe Run Presbyterian Church
3104 Doe Run Church Rd.
Coatesville, PA
Theresa A. Dyke Obituary
Theresa A. Dyke passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. She is survived by her husband, William; siblings, Agnes McCombs and Peter Pennelli, Jr; children, David, Jason (Jennie), and Douglas (Roxi) and a number of loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her parents, Peter Pennelli, Sr. and Agnes Fedor Pennelli. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Doe Run Presbyterian Church, 3104 Doe Run Church Rd., Coatesville. Visitation will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , P.O. Box 30468, Philadelphia, PA 19103-8468. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in Daily Local News on Oct. 2, 2019
