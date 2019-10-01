|
Theresa A. Dyke passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. She is survived by her husband, William; siblings, Agnes McCombs and Peter Pennelli, Jr; children, David, Jason (Jennie), and Douglas (Roxi) and a number of loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her parents, Peter Pennelli, Sr. and Agnes Fedor Pennelli. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Doe Run Presbyterian Church, 3104 Doe Run Church Rd., Coatesville. Visitation will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , P.O. Box 30468, Philadelphia, PA 19103-8468. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 2, 2019