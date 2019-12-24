|
Theresa Mary Mancini, age 85 of Downingtown, PA, passed away peacefully on the morning of December 17, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Oswald (Ozzie) Frank Mancini. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the James Terry Funeral Home, 736 E Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity Assembly of God Church, 1022 Pottstown Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 with a visitation prior from 9:30 am to 10:45 am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 27, 2019