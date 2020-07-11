Theresa Pommerer

Pommerer, Theresa Lorretta on July 10, 2020 age 89 of Malvern. Wife of the late William Charles, Sr. She is survived by her children Debbie (Bob) Davis, Billy (Kim), John (Kristie), Fred (Michele) and Gary (Gail) Pommerer . Also survived by 8 Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Tuesday evening 6-8PM Danjolell Memorial Home 392 Lancaster Ave Malvern, Pa. 19355, and Wednesday 9-10:45am followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00AM ALL IN SAINT PATRICKS CHURCH 104 Channing Ave Malvern, Pa. 19355. Internment Phila Memorial Park. Memorial contributions to Saint Patrick’s Memorial Fund at the above address would be appreciated.



