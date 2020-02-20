|
|
Theresa Teti, 76, was born in Wayne, PA on April 26, 1943 to the late Edmund Robinson and Teresa McFadden. She attended Saint Katherine of Sienna School in Wayne for 12 years. She was married to the late Alfredo (Fred) Teti for 30 years. She is survived by daughter Heather (Pat), Son Jason (Kathleen), son Jeff (Bethany), brother Ron Robinson, sister Sarah Malatesta and grandchildren Owen, Eva, Patrick, Victoria and Madison. She worked at Sears until she became a full time mom. She worked at Conestoga High School in the cafeteria when her children where grown, spent time working at QVC and had her own Cleaning and Basket Making Business with her best friend Joan in the earlier years. She enjoyed watching the cardinals land on her porch at her feeder. She loved getting manicures with her daughter Heather, watching her son Jay play soccer through the years and getting updates from her son Jeff about his 4 year old twin granddaughters. She was an extremely loving and dedicated mother and made some great memories spending time with her family and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Theresa’s visitation on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10-11am at Saint Patrick Church 104 Channing Avenue Malvern, PA, followed by her memorial mass at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a donation in Theresa’s name to Autism Speaks at https://www.autismspeaks.org/ www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 21, 2020