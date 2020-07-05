There is an old saying." TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM.' That is how it was with Tommy. He was loved by anyone who knew him. He was funny, always had a corny joke to tell. He was always friendly to everyone. There was never two faces of Tommy. What you saw is what he was. May he rest in peace in heaven with his beloved sister and his parents. He will be greatly missed. Love you Tommy.

Lois Lebresco

Friend