Thomas D. Riehl
Thomas D. Riehl, 68, of Reading, passed away at his residence on July 6, 2020. Born in Kingston, NY, he was the son of Edith Rowland Riehl and the late Donald O. Riehl. Tom was a 1970 graduate of Upper Merion High School and went on to attend the University of South Carolina. He was employed for many years as a social worker for The Devereux Foundation. Tom will be remembered for being a lifelong fan of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks and all Philadelphia sports teams. In addition to his mother, Edith Rowland Riehl of Downingtown, he is survived by his children: Bonnie Riehl, wife of Justin of San Diego, CA, Grant Riehl of Phoenixville, and Lindsey Riehl of Mont Clare. Also surviving are brothers: Martin J. Riehl, husband of Laura of Downingtown and James R. Riehl, husband of Carol of Alexandria, VA. He is predeceased by an infant daughter, Christine Diane. A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory of Exeter Township is preparing arrangement and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
