On September 7, 2020, Thomas David Griesser, loving husband and father, passed away suddenly at age 58 in Elverson, PA. Born on October 31, 1961 in Detroit, MI to David John Griesser and Suzanne (Hineline) Griesser, and is predeceased by his father David. He is survived by his mother and three siblings; Theresa Smaling (John), Tim Griesser (Missy), and Ted Griesser. The oldest of four, Tom soon showed his high intelligence and mechanical ability at an early age. His love of machinery and engineering lasted a lifetime: from taking apart machines as a toddler, to fixing up his first car - a red ‘67 Chevelle (with lots of body putty) - to gathering as many antique machines possible, and flying RC airplanes. Tom’s intelligence and encyclopedic knowledge of just about every subject amazed many. A 1979 graduate of Great Valley High School, his love of engineering steered him to a full scholarship at Lincoln Technical Institute where he received a degree in Specialized Technology. Recruited by Commodore Computers he rose quickly to the job of Product Engineer, helping to design/build a specialized lab. After Commodore closed, he moved onto various IT positions before landing at Chester County Hospital where he designed a server room. While working, he attended Alvernia College earning a BS in Computer Science with a minor in business. Penn Medicine and Chester County joined forces and Tom was invited to become the Director of Infrastructure Operations at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia. As a father, he became a Boy Scout leader for Troop 140, serving for 10 years as Assistant Scoutmaster and Committee Member making many memorable contributions to the meetings and trips. It was one of his proudest moments when his son Eric made Eagle Scout. His fondest memories were of his trips to Philmont and Sea Base, and the many camping exploits. In his spare time he volunteered at the Rough & Tumble Museum as a Machinist in the Line Shaft Machine Works, giving demonstrations to the public. As a member of the Exeter RC Eagles he spent weekends flying RC airplanes. One of his recent joys was matching wits with his daughter Anna. He will be missed by his devoted wife of 30 years, Lois (Liz) Griesser, their 2 children, Eric and Annaliese, and by his many loyal friends and co-workers. A private funeral service will be held at Alleva Funeral Home in Paoli, PA. Attendance is limited due to COVID-19. He will be honored at a later date with a gathering at Rough & Tumble Museum in Kinzers, PA. Donations in his honor may be sent to Rough & Tumble Museum, Kinzers, PA www.roughandtumble.org