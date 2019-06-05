|
Thomas W. Donohue, Jr., 94, formerly of New Holland and Parkesburg, died June 2, 2019 at the Lancashire Hall. He was the husband of the late Edith R. Donohue. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Thomas W. Donohue, Sr. and Emma A. Kast Donohue.
Tommy was a musician all his life and will be well remembered as the owner of Donohue's Music Shop and he had his own dance band called Tommy Donohue and the Premiers.
He is survived by 4 children; Patricia Lierman of East Earl, PA, Gail Hess wife of Calvert of Atglen, PA, Thomas Donohue, III husband of Antoinette of Parkesburg, PA and Dennis Donohue and wife Haley of Parkesburg, PA, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings William and Charles Donohue and Elizabeth Sumpman, one grandson Calvert Hess, III and one son-in-law John Lierman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 603 W 2nd Ave, Parkesburg, PA 19365, followed by burial in Our Lady of Seven Dolors Cemetery in Parkesburg.
Arrangement by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on June 6, 2019