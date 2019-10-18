Daily Local News Obituaries
Thomas M. Healy, 83, of West Chester, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at home after a battle with cancer. He was the husband of Ethel Ann Dallett Healy, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage. Born in Berwyn, he was the son of the late Maurice Healy and Mae Ginch Blizzard. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Patrick T. Healy (Maureen) and Robert E. Bennett (Annie); daughter, Kathleen Macharino (Greg); eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, camping and loved his dog, Baby. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Glenwood Memorial Gardens, 2321 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. There will be a viewing on Tuesday from 10 - 11 a.m. at Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC, 229 South High Street, West Chester, 610-696-0134. Condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 21, 2019
