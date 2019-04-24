Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Thomas William Herr, age 80, of West Chester, PA, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Thomas is survived by his wife Marilyn G. Herr, 5 children; Bob, Andrew, Cathy Taniguchi (Kainoa), Marcia Shane (Pete), and Sam (Karri), 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and brother David Herr. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 2-2:45pm, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1443 Telegraph Road, West Chester, PA 19380, followed by the funeral service at 3pm. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 25, 2019
